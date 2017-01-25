Trump Properties Around The Globe Just Became Priority Terror Targets, Experts Say

Just this morning a “progressive” watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York alleging that President Trump is violating the constitution by owning business interests around the globe that are receiving payments from foreign governments (we covered it here: “Ethics Group Will Sue Trump On Monday Over Foreign Government Payments”).

Of course, as liberals continue their witch hunt for unconstitutional foreign payments to Trump businesses, something they completely overlooked when it came to the Clinton Foundation's myriad of foreign entanglements, they don't seem to be concerned at all with the increased security and insurance costs that the Trump Organization will undoubtedly have to bear as a result of his new title. Per the Associated Press: