Trump Promises ‘Smooth Transition’ Away From ‘Disastrous’ Obamacare In Meeting With Insurers

President Donald Trump said to expect “something special” in the GOP transition away from Obamacare in a meeting Monday with top insurance company CEOs

Trump said Monday that his administration will work to create a “smooth transition” from Obamacare to a GOP health care plan. He also said he hopes Democrats will work with the GOP to repeal the health care law.

“I’m asking Secretary Price to work with you to stabilize the insurance markets and to ensure a smooth transition to the new plan,” Trump said Monday. “The new plan will be a great plan for the patients, for the people and hopefully for the companies. Going to be a very competitive plan. And costs will come down and I think the health care will go up very, very substantially…we’ve taken the best of everything we could take.

“We are going to hopefully work with the Democrats because ultimately we’re all people that love this country and we want to do the right thing, including reforms like expanded health-care savings accounts,” Trump said, citing support for allowing the purchase of health insurance across state lines.

Trump took the opportunity to tout his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

“We’re going to be talking about it tomorrow night during the speech,” Trump said of a repeal and replace plan for Obamacare. “I think you’ll like what you hear.”

He met with a number of CEOs of the country’s largest health insurance companies, several of which have taken steps to distance themselves from the Affordable Care Act’s struggling insurance exchanges.

Humana decided earlier this month to exit the Obamacare insurance markets entirely at the end of this year after sustained losses. The company said the Obamacare exchanges lack stability and suffer from “unbalanced risk pools,” of largely unhealthy customers.

Aetna’s CEO, Mark Bertolini, warned several weeks ago that Obamacare exchanges are already in a “death spiral.”

“The market is disastrous,” Trump said of the performance of Obamacare exchanges. “It’s going to absolutely implode.”

Trump tweeted a picture of the businessmen in attendance, calling it a “great meeting.”

(DAILY CALLER)

