Trump on Las Vegas shooter: ‘The wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain’

The gunman who killed more than 50 people when he opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas earlier this month “was a demented, sick individual” whose “wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain,” President Donald Trump said Monday afternoon.

“I guess a lot of people think they understand what happened, but he was a demented, sick individual,” the president said Monday in remarks to reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “The wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain. Extremely badly in his brain. And it’s a very sad event.”

