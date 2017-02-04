TRUMP ON JOBS REPORT: Job growth is ‘going to continue, big league’

President Donald Trump was pretty happy with Friday’s jobs report. The release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the US economy added 227,000 jobs in the month of January. Wage growth disappointed, however, and the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.8%.

Trump took a moment during a meeting with the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum to address the numbers, expressing his pleasure. “227,000 jobs, great spirit in the country right now,” said Trump, talking about the headline job gains for the month of January. “I think it’s going to continue, big league.” – READ MORE