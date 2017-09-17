Trump officially donates $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

President Trump made good on his promise to donate $1 million to Harvey relief efforts, according to a report Saturday.

The president sent 12 checks to various organizations helping Texas and Louisiana recover after last month’s disastrous storm, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed to The Hill.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross received the most notable donations — $300,000 each. – READ MORE