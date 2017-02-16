Trump Offers National Security Advisor Job To Former Navy SEAL, Mattis Ally

President Donald Trump asked retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward to be his next national security adviser Monday, but the former Navy SEAL reportedly asked for a couple days to think it over.

Despite the delay, Harward is expected to take the job sometime Wednesday, according to a report by Foreign Policy. He is also expected to bring in his own team, full of experienced national security professionals. Such a move would present a major shake-up in the beleaguered national security council, which continues to deal with the fallout from former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s resignation Monday.

“I would think he would look especially to people he knows from his time working for the George W. Bush NSC (National Security Council) from 2003 to 2005,” wrote Foreign Policy’s Tom Ricks Wednesday.

Harward is considered an ace national security professional with impeccable credentials. Prior to his Navy career, Harward went to high school in Tehran, Iran and speaks fluent Farsi. He is known to have a close relationship with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who made Harward his deputy when he took charge of U.S. Central Command and put him in charge of planning a potential war with Iran.

Unsurprisingly, Ricks reported that Mattis urged Harward to take the new role. With Harward as national security advisor, Mattis would have two key allies in the Trump administration, the other being Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

Contrary to his predecessor, Harward prefers to keep a low profile, which could be a major reason why the Trump administration offered him the job.

