Politics
Trump: New York Times ‘is still lost’
President Trump blasted The New York Times on Saturday, accusing the newspaper of “inaccurate coverage” the day its print edition ran a story about his distance or lack thereof from his business empire as president.
The president’s comments come a day after The Times’ website published a story alleging that the real estate mogul has not effectively separated himself from his business empire, a move that some ethics experts and lawyers say is rife with conflict of interest concerns. – READ MORE