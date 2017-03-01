Trump: ‘My Job Is Not To Represent The World. My Job Is To Represent The United States Of America’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s claim that it isn’t his job “to represent the world” drew very little love from congressional Democrats during his joint session address Tuesday night.

“Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people, and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path,” POTUS stated.

“My job is not to represent the world,” he added. “My job is to represent the United States of America.”

While Trump’s statement drew a round of applause from the Republican side of the room, no more than a handful of Democrats rose to their feet to cheer.

