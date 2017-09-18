Trump mocks Kim Jong Un, calls him ‘rocket man’

President Trump apparently has a new name for North Korean President Kim Jung Un as the rouge leader pursues a nuclear-missile program — “rocket man.”

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night,” Trump tweeted early Sunday morning. “Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”

Kim has apparently conducted six nuclear bomb tests and numerous inter-continental missile launches in his attempt to affix a nuclear warhead on a rocket that could reach foreign soil. – READ MORE