Trump may not enforce individual Obamacare mandate

The Trump administration may no longer enforce a rule requiring individual Americans to carry health insurance or pay a penalty if they do not, a senior White House official said on Sunday

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said President Donald Trump “may stop enforcing the individual mandate.”

Separately, on CBS’ “Face the Nation” show, she reiterated Republican promises that no one would lose their health insurance under Obamacare while a replacement is being developed. – READ MORE

  • barbaragol

    No replacement – Repeal it!!! That what Americans want. Govt has never touched anything with making things better. Forcing Americans to buy something is wrong.