Trump May Gut Obamacare Through Tax Reform

President Donald Trump’s administration is toying with the idea of using tax reform as a tool to gut crucial features of Obamacare, a move that would appeal to Trump’s base but could leave the health insurance marketplace in shambles.

Members of the administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, met Sept. 7 in the Roosevelt Room at The White House to discuss their plans for tax reform, Axios reports. The meeting led to a discussion of repealing Obamacare’s medical device tax, the tax on health insurance plans and the individual mandate.

Republicans tried for the first seven months of Trump’s first year in office to repeal and replace Obamacare, which stalled in the Senate in late July. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put forth three versions of Obamacare reform, and each fell short of the 50 vote threshold needed under reconciliation rules in a procedural vote. – READ MORE