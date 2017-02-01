True Pundit

Trump Makes Trip to Dover to Receive, Honor Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid (Updated Video)

Posted on by

President Trump headed Wednesday to partake for the first time in one of the most solemn rituals of the office, witnessing the return of the body of a Navy SEAL killed this week in the first known counter-terrorism operation of Trump’s presidency.

Trump made an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to join the family of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, who died during a raid on a compound used by Al Qaeda’s Yemen-based offshoot in the country’s Bayda province. – READ MORE

  • Deplorable_Pam

    I’ve never loved a President, but I ❤ this President. Thank God, a man with respect for our military personnel.

  • Evangelina Aguilar

    this is a real PRESIDENT who cares about the people.. not the elites of washington or hollywood as obama and the democRATS do and did. LOVE HIM, finally a real president with people’s interests first.. i am proud to have voted for him and switched from democRAT to republiCAN

  • PatriotPride

    Amen Pam and Evang – My admiration and fondness continues to grow by the day. My two favorite presidents? Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt. Donald John Trump is a combination of them both and now at the top of my list! He is the only man who is not afraid to let the press photograph him praying with his cabinet, not afraid to let the people speak, adores his family, would do anything to protect our Constitutional Republic, and is the leader this country needed. My sister and I were watching the results pour in drip by drip on November 8th and we literally cried when he won Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and OHIO! WOW…I have been a constitutionalist all my life, and now I believe I, my mother, my children and grandchildren are part of living history!