Trump Makes Trip to Dover to Receive, Honor Remains of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid (Updated Video)

President Trump headed Wednesday to partake for the first time in one of the most solemn rituals of the office, witnessing the return of the body of a Navy SEAL killed this week in the first known counter-terrorism operation of Trump’s presidency.

Trump made an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to join the family of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, who died during a raid on a compound used by Al Qaeda's Yemen-based offshoot in the country's Bayda province.