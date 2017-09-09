True Pundit

Politics

Trump Makes Proclamations Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary

In observance of the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump has declared Friday through Sunday of this week to be “Days of Prayer and Remembrance,” and Monday to be “Patriot Day.”

The White House made the announcements Friday in official statements.

“During National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, our Nation recalls the nearly 3,000 innocent people murdered on September 11, 2001. As we reflect on our sorrow and our grief, we come together to pray for those who lost loved ones,” Trump said. “As a Nation, we pray that the love of God and the comfort of knowing that those who perished are forever remembered brings them peace and gives them courage.”

