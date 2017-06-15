Trump Makes A Surprise Visit To Hospital Treating Critically Injured Congressman

Donald and Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Washington hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated Wednesday night after he was gunned down during a congressional baseball practice earlier that day.

According to the pool report, the president and first lady were spotted with bouquets of flowers at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center. They stayed for about half an hour, and Trump spoke with Capitol Police officers while he was there.

Updated condition of Rep. Scalise. Please find the statement here: https://t.co/1mt8o5wp8u — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 15, 2017

The hospital said in an update Wednesday night that the House majority whip remains in critical condition. He was shot in the left hip, the hospital said, and the bullet “traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding.”

He has received multiple blood transfusions and will require additional operations. He underwent one surgery earlier in the day.

