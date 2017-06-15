True Pundit

Politics

Trump Makes A Surprise Visit To Hospital Treating Critically Injured Congressman

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Donald and Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Washington hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated Wednesday night after he was gunned down during a congressional baseball practice earlier that day.

According to the pool report, the president and first lady were spotted with bouquets of flowers at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center. They stayed for about half an hour, and Trump spoke with Capitol Police officers while he was there.

The hospital said in an update Wednesday night that the House majority whip remains in critical condition. He was shot in the left hip, the hospital said, and the bullet “traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding.”

He has received multiple blood transfusions and will require additional operations. He underwent one surgery earlier in the day.

Trump Makes A Surprise Visit To Hospital Treating Critically Injured Congressman
Trump Makes A Surprise Visit To Hospital Treating Critically Injured Congressman

Donald and Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Washington hospital where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated Wednesday night after he was gunned down during a congressional baseball practic
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • msmispaidthugs

    Trump doing it old school!!! ‘A friend has to go to hospital, you take flowers and go see them!’ Way to go Trump! This country has lost its memory of manors, social etiquette and just outright concern for each other!!! Glad to see the leader doing it the right way, even for horrific reasons.