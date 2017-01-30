Trump Labels Yet Another Outlet ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump continued his crusade against the press Saturday, labeling The New York Times’ reporting as “fake news.”

“The failing [New York Times] has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!,” Trump tweeted. This past week he called CNN “fake news” and said the press is the “opposition party in many ways.”

The president went on to tweet Saturday that the coverage about him in the New York Times and The Washington Post has “been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its dwindling subscribers and readers.”

“They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST,” Trump wrote. The Times responded to Trump on Twitter, and said, “Fact check: [New York Times] subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters.”

The Washington Post and The New York Times have both published decidedly false stories in recent weeks attacking President Trump and his administration.

(DAILY CALLER)

