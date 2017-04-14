Trump Just Wiped Out Obama’s Pro-Planned Parenthood Rule

Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday reversing an Obama-era rule that banned states from withholding federal funds from clinics that provide abortions.

Trump signed H.J. Res. 43 two weeks after the Senate approved the legislation 51-50 with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote. States can now block funding that would go to facilities like Planned Parenthood.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said Thursday that the president’s signature “shows he is keeping his campaign promises.”

“It’s an important step for the administration that shows they want states to be in charge of the decision making,” Verma told reporters.

Penny Nance, the CEO of Concerned Women for America, agreed that this is a states rights issue.

“We have been clear we want to shift funding from Planned Parenthood to community health centers,” Nance said.

(DAILY CALLER)

