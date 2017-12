Trump Jr. Rips Into Hollywood Hypocrisy: “Maybe They’ll Finally End Their BS Lectures…”

Weinstein, the powerful movie mogul and Democratic megadonor, is facing decades of allegations of sexual harassment and assault by women ranging from famous actresses to television journalists.

“Maybe Hollywood will finally end their BS lectures & go back to doing what they do best … pretending to be something they’re not. Oh wait,” Trump Jr. wrote on Wednesday.

