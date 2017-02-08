Trump Jokes: U.S. Code Isn’t ‘Politically Correct… They Should Have Said He Or She’ (VIDEO)

During his Wednesday speech to police chiefs, Donald Trump joked that the United States law code isn’t “politically correct,” since it only refers to hypothetical presidents as “he.”

WATCH:

“He may by proclamation, and for each period he should deem necessary,” Trump read from U.S. Code 1182, before ramping up the laugh-o-meter.

“Their only mistake was they should have said he or she,” he told the crowd with a grin on his face. “Hopefully it won’t be a she for at least another seven years, and then I’m all in.”

“I just noticed that, actually. I’m saying, ‘whoa, this is not politically correct,’” POTUS continued. “It’s correct but not politically correct because it’s the old days.”

(DAILY CALLER)

