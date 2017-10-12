Trump: ‘It Is Frankly Disgusting The Press Is Able To Write Whatever’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it is “disgusting” that the news media can write whatever it pleases.

Trump’s remarks came after he was asked in the Oval Office about an NBC report Wednesday that said he requested a tenfold increase in nuclear weapons during a meeting with senior officials. The report said that after this meeting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remarked that Trump is a “moron.”

The president said this was “fake news” and added, “It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write.” The First Amendment prohibits government censorship of the press.

Trump said that he doesn't want to control what the press writes.