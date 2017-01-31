Trump: ISIS Terrorists Are ‘Sneaky, Dirty Rats’

President Donald Trump deployed some of the harshest rhetoric of his presidency to describe Islamic terrorism in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

“We have evil that lurks around the corner without the uniforms,” Trump said on the subject of ISIS while showing the Oval Office to Hannity. “They’re sneaky, dirty rats and they blow people up in a shopping center and they blow people up in a church.”

Trump’s stark rhetoric comes the day before he visits the Pentagon, where he is expected to order his generals to produce a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS. Trump is expected to lay out a list of priorities, which the generals will incorporate into their plan.

The plan could include increasing the number of American ground troops in Syria, directly arming Kurdish rebels, and using Army attack helicopters against Islamic State’s capital of Raqqa.

“We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we’re going to win,” Trump said, closin his interview.

(DAILY CALLER)

