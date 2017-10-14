Politics Security World
Trump: Iran is ‘a terrorist nation like few others’
President Trump called Iran “a terrorist nation like few others” during remarks Friday morning to a gathering of social conservatives in Washington, just hours before he was expected to say Iran is not complying with former President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement.
“This afternoon, in a little while, I’ll be giving a speech on Iran, a terrorist nation like few others, and I think you’re going to find it very interesting,” Trump told a Values Voter Summit audience in a hotel ballroom.
Trump called the deal an embarrassment to the U.S. during a September speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but decertifying the deal won’t necessarily kill it. – READ MORE
Trump is expected not to certify that Iran is in compliance with an Obama administration-negotiated nuclear deal with the country.