There may be a whole lot more Trump hotels in the US. Eric Danziger, the CEO of Trump’s hotel management company said that the firm is planning to triple the number of US locations at a industry conference in Los Angeles according to a report from Bloomberg.

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we’re in five,” said Danziger. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.” – READ MORE