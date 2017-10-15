Trump hits golf course again with sometimes-critic Lindsey Graham

For the second time in a week, President Trump and sometimes-critic Lindsey Graham hit the golf course together as the president solicits congressional support for his health care, tax reform and Iran and North Korea agendas.

The president and Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina who ran for president in 2016 and has not shied from criticizing him at times, rode together in the motorcade Saturday to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump, wearing a white golf shirt and white hat, and Graham spent more than four hours at the golf course. – READ MORE