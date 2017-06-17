Trump Headed To Camp David For First Time In Presidency

President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania and son Barron, boarded Marine One Saturday for the family’s first visit to Camp David.

The president has relaxed on weekends by traveling to his properties in Florida and New Jersey. Camp David has traditionally been the getaway spot for presidents ever since 1942, and Trump will be the 14th president to stay there.

The retreat is located 68 miles northwest of the capitol in the hills of Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park. Prior to getting into office, President Trump said in an interview that “Camp David is very rustic, it’s nice, you’d like it.”

He added, “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

