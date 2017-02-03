Trump Foes Head to Court to Block Nearly Every Stroke of His Pen

Battles raging from the halls of Congress to street rallies nationwide are challenging President Donald Trump’s vision of America with partisan sound bites and snarky signs. But the strongest revolt may be less raucous, though no less pointed: lawsuits by pro bono lawyers, advocacy groups and state attorneys general.

Less than two weeks into the administration, lawsuits have been filed across the U.S. challenging the president from every angle, including a case over alleged conflicts of interest that violate the Constitution’s “emoluments clause,” multistate challenges to Trump’s immigration policies, and a complaint over the new president’s regulatory plans, including his attempt to quash a proposed regulation over disposal of metal dental fillings. – READ MORE