Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits

A document from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) indicates that Donald Trump took steps last week to outmaneuver nonprofit organizations, leaving them unable to officially campaign against him over the next few years of his Presidency.

Filed on January 20th, 2017, the letter states that, while not an official announcement for reelection, Donald Trump has filed an FEC Form 2 in order to "ensure compliance with the Federal Election Campaign Act." This is an unprecedented, although legal, move for the President to make.