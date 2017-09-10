True Pundit

Trump: Feds are ready to respond to ‘epic’ Hurricane Irma

President Trump on Friday assured people that the federal government stands ready to respond to Hurricane Irma as it bears down on Florida.

“Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way,if possible. Federal G is ready!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

