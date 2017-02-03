Trump embraces his critics’ outrage

President Trump’s first two weeks in office have been met with protests, outrage and indignation — and that doesn’t bother his supporters a bit.

Trump’s backers see the blizzard of criticism as proof that he is doing exactly what he said he would: take a wrecking ball to the conventions of Washington.

"He is a bull in a china shop," said GOP strategist John Feehery, a Trump supporter who is also a columnist for The Hill. "But people knew that when they let him in the china shop. They wanted the china shop torn asunder."