Trump Dominates Warren In Latest 2020 Poll

President Donald Trump comfortably beats Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a potential 2020 presidential fight, according to a Wednesday poll published by Morning Consult and Politico.

If the 2020 election were held today, Trump defeats Warren by earning 42 percent of respondents in the poll, compared to Warren’s 36 percent.

Trump didn’t fare as well against a generic Democratic candidate, earning only 35 percent of the vote if it were held today. Forty-three percent of registered voters supported the generic Democratic candidate.

Only 71 percent of respondents who voted for Trump in 2016 supported Trump in the poll, and he lost ground with 10 percent of Independent voters, as well.

“Most presidents experience a honeymoon period in their first few months. It looks like Trump’s is ending,” said Morning Consult co-founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp.

“The slate of bad news for the administration is catching up to him, although it’s important to note that his approval rating remains sky-high among people who voted for him in November.”

Warren isn’t doing well in her own district. A poll published by WBUR last month reveals that only 44 percent of all residents in her home state of Massachusetts believe that the progressive senator deserves re-election to her current post.

The Morning Consult poll reveals that voters nationwide feel the same way, at least for now.

Trump still performs better in the Morning Consult approval ratings compared to other polls. Trump earned a 49 percent approval rating, with 45 percent disapproving of the job he has done so far since the inauguration.

