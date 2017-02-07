Trump: ‘Dishonest’ Media Has ‘Their Reasons’ Not To Report On Islamic Terror (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump accused the “very, very dishonest press” of not reporting on Islamic terrorism in Europe because they “have their reasons.”

The president’s comments came during a speech Monday at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

“Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe,” Trump said. “You’ve seen what happened in Paris, in Nice, all over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported and in many cases, the very,very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.”

It’s not clear which unreported terrorist attacks the president is referring to. American media largely ignored in August the firebombing of a bus in Paris by attackers who yelled “Allah Akbar.”

Trump tells troops: the “very dishonest press doesn’t want to report” terror attacks…“they have their reasons” (This is ABSOLUTELY FALSE.) pic.twitter.com/WmIOKwGTaQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 6, 2017

