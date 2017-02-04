True Pundit

Trump Did Not Personally Kill an Iraqi Woman, Disappointing Journalists

The news that President Donald Trump’s travel ban killed an Iraqi Green Card holder sparked outrage from DNC-approved comediennes, people with Hashtag Resistance in their Twitter bios, and some of the nation’s savviest political commentators, hard-nosed reporters, and even harder-nosed fictional TV anchors.

The revelation that the story was a complete fabrication inspired a rare mea culpa from the crowd that has spent the past three months saying that fake news on social media handed the election to Donald Trump a narrative that appears to be untrue. – READ MORE