Trump Did Not Call Putin Before Launching Missiles At Syria

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump did not call Russian President Vladimir Putin before sending 60 Tomahawk missiles to strike a Syrian airfield likely used in a Tuesday chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump justified the strike, saying it was in the “vital national interest” of the U.S. to ensure chemical weapons were not used in violation of international norms.

Full Trump comments on Syria: pic.twitter.com/zwZXwu1nLf — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) April 7, 2017

Russia has thousands of troops inside Syria and remains the main backer of Assad, along with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Russia warned the U.S. hours before the strike in the United Nations from taking unilateral action, but was reportedly informed before the strike through other channels.

Pentagon official tells @barbarastarrcnn US military informed Russian military before strikes — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2017

Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday if a Russian solider was present at the airfield and killed during the strike, they were complicit by being there.

BREAKING: Tillerson: No communication b/w administration & Putin/Moscow other than "deconfliction" notice for Russian troops in Syria. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) April 7, 2017

There was no communication at the head of state level between the U.S. and Russia.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].