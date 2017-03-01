Trump Defends Yemen Raid, Says Killed Navy SEAL’s Memory Is ‘Etched In Eternity’

President Donald Trump defended the recent raid in Yemen as yielding critical intelligence, and said the memory of Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens, who died during the raid, is “etched in eternity.”

“Ryan died as he lived, a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump said in his speech to Congress Tuesday evening.

“I just spoke to our great Gen. Mattis just now, who reconfirmed, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy.’”

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity,” Trump added.

Trump’s words during the speech brought to tears to the eyes of Owens’ widow, and prompted a long standing ovation in Congress.

“Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom, and we will never forget Ryan,” Trump said.

Officials told NBC News Tuesday that the raid in Yemen has not resulted in any significant intelligence so far.

Owens’ fatherquestioned the point and usefulness of the mission in Yemen and refused to meet with Trump.

