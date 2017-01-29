Trump defends immigration ban, calls the world ‘a horrible mess’

The Commander-in-Tweet unleashed his typical Sunday morning social media tirade — this time, defending his controversial executive actions on immigration and slamming the “failing” New York Times.

President Trump insisted that his push for a Mexican wall and a travel ban for seven Muslim-majority nations was necessary following public outcries and protests across the country.

“Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!” Trump fired off just after 8 a.m. – READ MORE