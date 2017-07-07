Trump Considers ‘Pretty Severe Things’ In Response To North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has “some pretty severe things” in mind when asked about how he will respond to North Korea’s recent missile tests.

“It’s a shame they’re behaving this way. They’re behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it,” Trump said during a news conference Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump said he doesn’t draw red lines but empathized he’s considering different ways to respond to North Korea’s aggression.

“As far as North Korea is concerned, I don’t know, we will see what happens,” Trump said. “I have some pretty severe things that we are thinking about. That doesn’t mean we are going to do it. I don’t draw red lines.”

North Korea has launched more than a dozen missiles of varying range since Trump took office in January.

State media claims it successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday, but the U.S. Pacific Command has assessed that it was an IRBM, a weapon with a much shorter range.

