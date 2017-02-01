Trump Card? Nets Cover March for Life 37x More Than in 2016

While the networks barely batted an eye at the 2016 March for Life, 2017 was different: ABC, CBS and NBC spent more than 20 minutes on the march. The difference? President Trump, according to the networks themselves.

During their morning and evening news shows, the three broadcast networks dedicated 21 minutes, 52 seconds of coverage to Friday's 44th annual March for Life. That's not as much as they could or should have spared, especially after they spent 1 hour, 15 minutes, 18 seconds (3.4 times more) fawning over the recent Women's March on Washington.