Trump Calls Penguins ‘True Champions and Incredible Patriots’ During White House Visit

President Donald Trump praised the Pittsburgh Penguins as “true champions and incredible patriots,” as national sports organizations and players continue to deal with increasing levels of politicization, when he welcomed the team to the White House Tuesday.

The president expressed his delight that he was able to host the Penguins and honor the hockey team for its Stanley Cup championship victory after the team won the Cup back-to-back in both 2016 and 2017. Noting that the team pledged two donations of $25,000 each toward Puerto Rico’s relief efforts following Hurricane Maria’s devastation, and toward the victims and first responders of the Las Vegas shooting on October 1, Trump said the team embodied the American spirit in a tangible way.

“Not only are the Penguins the first team in the National Hockey League literally in nearly 20 years to be repeat champions, [but] you also captured the cup in three out of the last nine seasons. That’s pretty amazing, because I know the competition,” Trump said. “Just as much as your five Stanley Cup wins, your generosity has shown the true character of this incredible organization. You are true, true champions and incredible patriots.”

“So I want to thank you for coming today. But for us, this is really a truly great group of world champions. That’s what they are — they’re world champions,” Trump added. – READ MORE