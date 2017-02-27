Trump: ‘By The Way, We’re Going To Protect The Second Amendment’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s promise to protect the Second Amendment during his Friday speech at CPAC drew thunderous applause from the crowd.

“By the way, we’re going to protect the Second Amendment,” POTUS told the ecstatic crowd.

“You know, Wayne and Chris are here from the NRA, and they didn’t have that on the list,” he joked. “It’s lucky I thought about it, but we will indeed.”

“They’re great people, and, by the way, they love our country,” Trump continued. “They love our country. The NRA has been a great supporter.”

