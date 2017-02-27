Trump: Border Wall Will Go Up ‘Way Head Of Schedule’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd Thursday the wall he ordered on the southern border will go up “way ahead of schedule.”

“Oh, we’re going to build a wall, don’t worry about it,” Trump said at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. “We’re building the wall. We’re building the wall. In fact, it’s going to start soon. Way ahead of schedule.”

Trump was able to order the construction of the wall with the stroke of a pen in the beginning days of his presidency, because of a 2006 law passed with the help of Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. That law authorized the construction of 700 miles of fencing along the southern border, as well as additional lights, cameras and sensors to enhance security. Democrats later ensured it was not actually built through an amendment, but did not appeal the law, leaving Trump with the option of using an executive order to ensure it is finally constructed.

The line on the border wall drew loud cheers and applause from the CPAC crowd. “Way, way, way ahead of schedule,” Trump repeated of the timetable of constructing the wall.

(DAILY CALLER)

