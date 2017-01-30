Trump Blames Travel Chaos On Protesters, “Schumer’s Tears”; Tweets “Nothing Nice About Searching For Terrorists”

In his first volley of tweets for the week, President Trump blamed protesters, Charles Schumer’s “tears” and Delta’s computer glitch for chaos at airports across the country in the aftermath of his executive order on immigration.He added that according to Secretary Kelly “all is going well with very few problems” and all-capped “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN””

“Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning,” the president tweeted early Monday. “Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. – READ MORE