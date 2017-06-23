Trump backs Pelosi: ‘Keep her right where she is’ (VIDEO)

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, the president threw his support behind an embattled Nancy Pelosi to remain the leader of House Democrats.

When asked about what fretting Democrats should do after their string of special election losses, Trump responded, “I hope she doesn’t step down.”

