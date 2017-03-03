Trump: Attacks On Sessions Are ‘A Total Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump called attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions for previously undisclosed meetings with the Russian ambassador a “total witch hunt” in a statement Thursday.

“Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional,” Trump said.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the senate confirmation process. Sessions has since recused himself from any investigation into Russian interference with the presidential election, although top Democrats are still calling for his resignation.

“This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand,” Trump said. “They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality.”

The president added, “The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. This is a total witch hunt!”

(DAILY CALLER)

