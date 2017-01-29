Trump Attacks “Failing, Dishonest” NY Times, Washington Post In Series Of Angry Tweets

While it is unclear what sparked Donald Trump’s latest anger-filled tweetstorm, it is likely that the president read something in either the NYT or the WaPo which he violently disagreed with, and as a result on Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to attack two of the nation’s most prominent liberal newspapers, the New York Times and Washington Post, calling them “Fake News” and “Dishonest.” Furthermore, considering the abnormally high ratio of (so far uncorrected) spelling mistakes to words, Trump must have been particularly agitated.

“The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted just after 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday. – READ MORE