Trump Announces Manufacturing Revival Team

President Trump on Friday rolled out the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, a group of business and union leaders who will advise the administration on how to promote a manufacturing revival in America.

The group includes some big names in American business, including U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The White House said Trump plans to regularly seek information and perspective from the diverse group, which will be led by Dow Chemical Co. Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris. – READ MORE