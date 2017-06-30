True Pundit

Politics

Trump And White House Aide Rip ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts On Twitter: ‘Dumb As A Rock Mika’ and ‘Psycho Joe’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

President Donald Trump and his White House aide Dan Scavino ripped “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for speaking poorly of the president.

Scavino sent out the first tweet blasting the two hosts giving them the nicknames, “Dumb As A Rock Mika and “Jealous Joe.” In the same tweet, Scavino mentioned the reason the MSNBC hosts are talking poorly about Trump is because he has not been answering their phone calls.

Then Trump weighed in about a half hour later tweeting:

It was not long before Mika weighed in, making fun of Trump’s hand size:

Trump And White House Aide Rip ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts On Twitter
Trump And White House Aide Rip ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts On Twitter

President Donald Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino ripped "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for speaking poorly of the president. Scavino s
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter