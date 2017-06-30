Politics
Trump And White House Aide Rip ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts On Twitter: ‘Dumb As A Rock Mika’ and ‘Psycho Joe’
President Donald Trump and his White House aide Dan Scavino ripped “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for speaking poorly of the president.
Scavino sent out the first tweet blasting the two hosts giving them the nicknames, “Dumb As A Rock Mika and “Jealous Joe.” In the same tweet, Scavino mentioned the reason the MSNBC hosts are talking poorly about Trump is because he has not been answering their phone calls.
#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since @POTUS @realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls! Unhinged.
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 29, 2017
Then Trump weighed in about a half hour later tweeting:
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
It was not long before Mika weighed in, making fun of Trump’s hand size:
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) June 29, 2017
President Donald Trump and White House aide Dan Scavino ripped "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning via Twitter for speaking poorly of the president.
