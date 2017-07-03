Trump Allies Want The Tweets To Keep On Coming

President Donald Trump continues to be “modern day presidential” and use his Twitter account to attack cable news hosts. This strategy is endorsed by several key allies of the administration.

The president caused an uproar on Thursday when he said that “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski was bleeding at Mar a Lago after receiving a “face lift.” The tweet was not out of the ordinary for Trump, who uses the social media platform frequently to dish out personal attacks.

This one remark, however, led several Republican lawmakers to criticize the way the president continues to use Twitter. “Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down,” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted.

White Hosue spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by the tweets and said that Trump “fights fire with fire,” and in a tweet Saturday Trump declared that his “use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

This tweet came after he wrote that the “FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media.” Trump added, “but remember, I won the 2016 election with interview, speeches, and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did.”

Former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told The Daily Caller that he is a fan of the president’s Twitter habits for the same reason.

“The president uses Twitter as a tool to speak over the media echo chamber and directly engage his supporters,” Nunberg said. “The reality is that his opponents hate it because it works.”

In practice, the president’s tweets reach the public because according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer they are “official statements,” and thus get covered widely by the press.

A recent study by Pew Research found that just 24 percent of adults online use Twitter, which is fewer than the amount that use Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or LinkedIn.

However, just like Nunberg conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who wrote “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” is a big fan of the tweets. She told TheDC that she supported Trump’s Twitter usage “now more than ever” following his tweets about Brzezinski.

She expanded on this on Fox Business Friday and said that the tweet was “hilarious,” and the social media platform allows Trump to fight back against the press in what Coulter deemed a “one-sided war.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also sees it this way. He said on Fox News Saturday that Trump is “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter,” and pointed to the president’s use of branding.

“He’s taken down his opponents on Twitter many times. You can ask ‘Little Marco’ or ‘Lyin’ Ted’ or ‘Crooked Hillary.’” Lewandowski continued.

Polling at least shows that voters don’t think the Twitter attacks are a great idea. A recent Fox News poll showed that 71 percent of voters believe Trump’s tweets are hurting his agenda, and just 21 percent of Republicans approve of his use of Twitter.

One of the president’s favorite source of polling, however, has been the unscientific polls hosted on The Drudge Report. A “Drudge Poll” put up Saturday night asked, “Should President Trump use socials?”

As of publishing time, 74.25 percent of respondents said “tweet” and 25.75 percent voted “delete.”

