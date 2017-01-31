Politics Security
Trump Aide Stephen Miller: The U.S. ‘Has an Absolute Sovereign Right to Determine Who Can and Cannot Enter the Country’
Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Miller explained there was precedent for Trump’s action and that the United States is a nation with an “absolute sovereign right” to determine who can come to the United States and who can’t. – READ MORE