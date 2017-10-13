Trump Administration Withdraws from UNESCO, Citing Anti-Israel Bias

The U.S. announced Thursday that it is withdrawing from the U.N.’s educational, scientific, and cultural body (UNESCO), citing long-standing concerns of significant anti-Israel bias at the organization — part of a broader crackdown by the Trump administration against the bias that it sees as present throughout the U.N.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” the State Department said in a statement.

The decision comes after a series of anti-Israel decisions by the body, including accepting Palestine as a permanent member in 2011 and most recently in July declaring the Tomb of the Patriarchs – considered the second holiest site in Judaism after the Temple Mount – to be a Palestinian world heritage site in danger. – READ MORE