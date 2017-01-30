Politics Security
Trump administration issues waiver to let green card holders avoid travel ban
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly issued a blanket waiver Sunday allowing immigrants holding green cards, or entitled to permanent residence in the U.S., to enter the country, despite President Trump’s new executive order.
Despite having been approved for permanent status in the U.S., green card holders from seven countries with histories of terrorism were snared along with temporary visitors and all others attempting to fly to the U.S. – READ MORE