Trump Administration Honoring Those Who Keep America Safe

The presidency of Donald Trump has started off with a whirlwind. President Trump surprised many by tackling his ambitious campaign promises—like them or not—at a record-breaking speed. Amid his busy schedule, however, the President has made a special effort to honor the military, police, and others in service to keep Americans safe.

On Wednesday, February 1, President Trump made an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base to pay tribute to SEAL Team 6 member, Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, the first service member killed in combat since he assumed the role of Commander-in-Chief. This was not the first instance where President Trump has carved out time to honor those who have served the country he has been charged with running.

In fact, the theme of honoring our military, police, and first responders resounded from the beginning of President Trump’s campaign for the presidency through his inauguration and continues to be a key component of his administration.

At the inauguration itself, more than 8,000 participants were included in the official parade—representing all five branches of the military and 40 organizations including military and military school marching bands, first responders, veterans groups, and law enforcement.

Trump even expanded the scope of the Commander-In-Chief Ball—which is usually only open to enlisted members of the military—to military families, wounded veterans, first responders, and law enforcement.

Later that weekend, one of President Trump’s first acts as Commander-in-Chief was holding a White House Reception to honor and thank law enforcement and first responders who helped make his Inauguration safe and successful.

Boris Epshteyn, the Communications Director of the President’s Inaugural Committee (PIC) who now serves as Special Assistant to President Trump, stated that President Trump believes “it is vital to honor those who risk their lives to protect the United States and the people.”

Alex Stroman , Deputy Communications Director of the PIC attributed this to President Trump’s deep respect for first responders and law enforcement, “He’s vowed to be a law and order president. He respects our police, he respects our military, he respects those who put their lives on the line whether it’s firemen or EMTs or police every day. He made that a point throughout his campaign to honor these folks, veterans, military, etcetera, who put their lives on the line for our country. It’s a way to, in one of his first acts as president, to thank those who do that.”

One reason for this may be that Trump’s admiration of members of the service is shared by some of his staunchest supporters.

According to sources close to the PIC, their most effective fundraiser was Elliott Broidy, who has a long history of supporting military, law enforcement, first responders, and others who serve or have served to keep America safe.

From a military family, Elliott Broidy has continuously worked with military organizations, including the Wounded Warriors Project , the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the CIA Memorial Foundation and Hounds for Heroes, which provides service animals to wounded veterans across Southern California. Following the tragedy of September 11, Elliott Broidy dedicated himself to helping keep America secure. He served as a Los Angeles City Fire and Police Pension Fund’s Commissioner and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Los Angeles Police Foundation. He was instrumental in the building of the Joint Regional Intelligence Center in Los Angeles.

In 2005, then Secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff appointed Mr. Broidy to the Homeland Security Advisory Council as well as the Terrorism Task Force and the Essential Technology Task Force. He went on to also serve as the Republican National Committee’s Finance Chairman from 2006 through 2008. Elliott Broidy continued his civic and political involvement during the 2016 election, serving as a Vice Chairman of Finance for Trump Victory, the joint political action committee that along with the RNC supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Though he does not want a full-time position in the Trump Administration, Mr. Broidy is working closely with senior White House Staff and the incoming Cabinet members with regard to possible nominees for key appointments in the Trump Administration.

During his first weeks in office, President Trump has demonstrated a clear commitment to keeping America safe as well as honoring those who do, and the close advisors he trusts to guide his selections for his administration are an indication that this will not change anytime soon.

